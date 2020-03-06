Menu
ON THE WAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are predicted for the Apple & Grape weekend.
Wet weekend unlikely to discourage Apple & Grape crowds

Saavanah Bourke
6th Mar 2020 2:52 PM

ISOLATED showers and thunderstorms is what the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted for the Granite Belt over the weekend.

With rain always needed around our region, showers are unlikely to discourage the Apple & Grape Festival spirits.

Grace Legge from the Bureau of Meteorology said those isolated showers and thunderstorms were resulting from a current surface trough hanging around the region.

"We are already seeing some isolated showers around this afternoon.

 

According to the Bureau of Meteorology’s MetEye map Stanthorpe can expect to see isolated showers across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
"That will develop more heading into tomorrow (Saturday) and moving onto Sunday too," she said.

Temperatures will drop to the mid 20s over the weekend, with tops of 26 degrees on Friday and Saturday and 23 on Sunday.

With a weekend of wet weather predicted, crowds are encouraged to pull out their umbrellas and ponchos.

For more weather information visit bom.gov.au.

