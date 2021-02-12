Wet weekend to break Stanthorpe’s February dry spell

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Wet weather is set to hit the Granite Belt this weekend, with experts urging residents to not give up hope for a rainy end to the month.

The latest predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology estimate 6mm – 20mm for Stanthorpe on Saturday and another 1mm – 3mm and potential storms on Sunday.

Unofficial online forecaster Weatherzone also predicted an 70 per cent chance of wet weather on Saturday, dropping down to 60 per cent on Sunday.

According to BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff, Stanthorpe residents will benefit from a trough moving through the Western Downs region over the weekend.

“This is certainly the rainfall we would expect to see at this time of year. We do still have an active La Niña over us, but it is weakening,” Ms Hoff said.

“At Stanthorpe we’ve recorded 6.5mm of rainfall so far this month, and their average is 82.1mm of rainfall.

“(Reaching that total) isn’t outside the realm of possibility and are higher than they’ve been in recent years, but certainly more rainfall would be welcome.”

While doubting this weekend’s wet weather would hugely boost the area’s February totals, Ms Hoff said residents should take hope from the incredible deluge Stanthorpe received this time last year.

“In 2020, Stanthorpe got 144.5mm of rainfall for February in total,” Ms Hoff said.

“We had quite a dry year in 2019, and then last year in February we were well above average. We do often see rainfall come through in a couple of big dumps at this time of year.

“We’re not expecting to completely make up the deficiency with this weekend’s rainfall, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction.”

