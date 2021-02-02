Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather

Wet weather, motorcycle crash lead to heavy traffic

by Danielle O’Neal
2nd Feb 2021 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Citybound commuters are experiencing up to 50-minute delays on the Bruce Highway as wet weather wreaks havoc on southeast roads, including a serious motorcycle crash.

As of 8.15am, traffic was very slow moving back to Morayfield on the Bruce Highway, with up to 50-minute delays to get into Brisbane.

There is also heavy congestion on the Logan Motorway westbound back to Berrinba, with generalised congestion of major roads due to wet weather.

Emergency services were called to a serious motorcycle crash on Flinders Parade in North Lakes about 7.30pm.

The motorcyclist, who is reportedly a man, sustained chest injuries and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, in the Gladstone region, a man in his 20s was flown to hospital in a serious but stable condition after a truck rollover.

Emergency services worked to free the entrapped driver from the truck rollover on Gladstone Monto Road at Calliope at 5.15am.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

Originally published as Wet weather, motorcycle crash lead to heavy peak hour traffic

qld roads weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50+ Photos: Must-see fun from Stanthorpe Show

        Premium Content 50+ Photos: Must-see fun from Stanthorpe Show

        News MEGA GALLERY: Crowds in the hundreds headed into our 2021 show.

        Rates resume as council curbs balance of ‘want and need’

        Premium Content Rates resume as council curbs balance of ‘want and need’

        News Outstanding rates notices have returned but here’s what council what will do to...

        REVEALED: Cafe with a difference crowned Stanthorpe’s best

        Premium Content REVEALED: Cafe with a difference crowned Stanthorpe’s best

        News This owner was taken back by local support following this ‘surprising’ win.

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather February to April weather outlook: More rain and hotter nights