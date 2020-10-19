WET WEATHER: Granite Belt soaked by first rain of season, more on way

WET WEEKEND: More rain is expected to fall across the Granite Belt this weekend.

SCATTERED showers were a welcome end to the weekend for residents across the Granite Belt, with parts of the region recording up to 17mm, and there’s plenty more where that came from.

Kettle Swamp Creek and the Bureau of Meteorology’s Granite St station both recorded 17mm, while Applethorpe and Ballandean saw 14mm of rain.

Meteorologist James Thompson said the mid-October rain wasn’t driven by the La Nina.

“October is the start of storm season for Queensland, so it’s definitely not atypical to see showers and storms particularly in the Granite Belt,” Mr Thompson said.

“I wouldn’t say that it has much to do with the La Nina, just a regular shower or thunderstorm.”

The wet weather is expected to continue, with unofficial forecaster Higgins Storm Chasing predicting 100 – 200mm of rain to fall on the Southern Downs by the end of the month.

According to Mr Thompson, the Granite Belt is looking at its strongest chance of rain this week, with a 50 to 70 per cent chance of thunderstorms.

“We are seeing increasing moisture through the middle of the week and may see some showers and a possible storm towards the end of the week,” he said.

“It’s something we haven’t had with recent rainfall events, especially over the weekend, we could see some higher totals than we have seen.

“Some areas may get in excess of 50mm if they get a thunderstorm.”

While spring is forecast to bring much needed rain, Mr Thompson said it wasn’t likely the impact of the La Nina would be felt until the end of the season.

“The La Nina does generally bring increased rainfall to eastern Australia, but it’s not tied to one or two events,” he said.

“When we do see (shower activity) there is an increased chance of higher rainfall totals than we would normally see.

“By the end of the season, come April, we’re more likely to have seen increased rainfall.”

