Wet weather doesn’t put a stop to water trucking

MORE TO COME: Pull out your umbrellas and gum boots because BoM predicts more on the way.

LESLIE Dam received two years’ worth of drinking water over the weekend, with Storm King Dam not as lucky.

Southern Downs Regional Council mayor Tracy Dobie said the water trucking from Connolly Dam will still continue.

“We have had almost as much rain in January and February as we had in all of 2019,” she said.

Levels nearly doubled overnight in Leslie Dam, rising from 7.66 per cent to 12.64 per cent between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning according to SunWater.

Cr Dobie told AAP that Connolly Dam also received a good amount of rain, with Storm King Dam not receiving enough to put a halt to the water trucking just yet.

“We got one month of water into Storm King Dam, but we are looking at needing six months’ worth of rain to stop the trucking,” she said.

The last seven days has seen an impressive 70-100mm of rainfall for the Granite Belt, while Warwick recorded 120-150mm.

According to Matt Bass from the Bureau of Meteorology there is still a couple of “wet couple of days to go”.

“There is a bit of a decline in rainfall for Monday but that will pick up on Tuesday and Wednesday,” he said.

Active thunderstorms are forecast to hang around the region until Thursday, but are said to be more widespread with rainfall totals predicted to be “hit and miss”.

“We will continue to see those showers and thunderstorms right up until Thursday next week,” Mr Bass said.

For more weather information and forecasts visit bom.gov.au.