Maeve goes head to head with Dolores in Westworld's season 3 trailer.
TV

Westworld trailer hints at epic showdown

by Michael Ausiello
21st Feb 2020 3:00 PM

Dolores and Maeve are going to come to blows when Westworld finally returns next month.

In the latest trailer for the HBO sci-fi thriller's long-awaited third season, which hits streaming on Foxtel on March 16, Vincent Cassel's new Big Bad pits the escaped android hosts against each other in an (apparent) battle to the death.

Look out.
teaser shows The fresh footage also sheds additional light on the new character played by Aaron Paul and his connection to Dolores.

As previously revealed, a major chunk of the Season 3 action takes place in a futuristic Los Angeles where robots and humans coexist in a very different way than they do in the parks. Other new cast additions include Lena Waithe (Master of None), rapper Scott 'Kid Cudi' Mescudi (How to Make It in America), John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom), Michael Ealy (Stumptown), Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) and NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

The Season 2 finale, which aired nearly two years ago and is available to stream on Foxtel Now, revealed that William/The Man in Black is (at some point in the future) a host and that Dolores had been reborn in the body of a host designed to look like Delos executive Charlotte.

Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, a tick down from the series' 10-episode first and second seasons.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

