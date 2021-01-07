Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A dog food loving pet emu has gone missing in Darwin’s rural area. And his heartbroken humans are not emu-sed
A dog food loving pet emu has gone missing in Darwin’s rural area. And his heartbroken humans are not emu-sed
Pets & Animals

We’re not emu-sed. Bring our big bird Burt back!

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
7th Jan 2021 7:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DOG food loving pet emu has gone missing in the rural area.

Burt the emu went missing from a property on Produce Rd, Girraween on January 1.

He has had not been seen since.

His worried owner, Tracy Davis, hand raised Burt from when he was one-day-old and says he loves dogs, dog food and bread.

"I think he's been deliberately let out," Ms Davis said. "I've had him about two years.

"He meant the world to me.

"He was gorgeous, so friendly.

"I'm worried that he's gone into someone's yard."

She said he was also friendly with people and would happily follow someone.

Posts on social media appealing for his whereabouts have been shared far and wide.

Ms Davis said it wasn't the first time he had escaped.

He fled the home about three weeks ago however was found and rescued a short time later.

"I hope he will find his way home," she said.

This is the second emu Ms Davis has owned.

It is legal to own an emu in the NT. All that is required is a permit from NT Parks and Wildlife and proof of purchase.

But emus cannot be taken from the wild and kept as pets.

Originally published as We're not emu-sed. Bring our big bird Burt back!

emu pets theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farm ransacked as family cared for sick relative, $50k stolen

        Premium Content Farm ransacked as family cared for sick relative, $50k...

        News For the second time in a month thieves targeted a rural community, cleaning out a farm while its owners were away. They rendered the property inoperable after emptying...

        COVID-19 drive-in clinics reopen in Warwick, Stanthorpe

        COVID-19 drive-in clinics reopen in Warwick, Stanthorpe

        News It follows confirmation virus fragments were found in sewage supplies, with...

        Man rushed to hospital after being struck by falling tree

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after being struck by falling tree

        News The Dalveen man had to free himself from the wreckage while injured.

        NAMED: Warwick teen accused of jumping border, armed robbery

        Premium Content NAMED: Warwick teen accused of jumping border, armed robbery

        News The 19yo allegedly pulled a knife on a Warwick resident and demanded car keys in an...