‘We’re not cigarettes’: Regulator pushes ahead with warnings

GRANITE Belt wineries are concerned about the implications of introducing new warning labels on wine bottles.

The regulator Food Standards Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ) is pushing ahead with a proposal for mandatory labels on alcoholic drinks, warning pregnant women about the dangers of drinking alcohol.

A voluntary label scheme has been in place since 2011, but FSANZ is determined to make it obligatory.

Heritage Estate Wines’ Therese Fenwick said the costs could be crippling for small wine producers.

“It is an enormous cost. I really underestimated the cost,” Mrs Fenwick said.

“It’s not just the expense of the labels but they also want to put them on every bit of packaging … bags, boxes.

“Those costs on top of the drought we’ve been going through, the bushfire impact, now we have bird and animal problems – it’s a lot.”

Heritage Estate Wines produces 21 different wine varieties.

Mrs Fenwick said according to a report released into the changes, they could incur up to $10,000 to change the labels, per variety.

“It seems like they want to turn the wine industry into cigarettes with their packaging.

“Feels like we’re going back to prohibition a bit.

“We’ve been urged by Australian Grape and Wine to contact our politicians but that can all be a bit of a black hole really.

“I put a post up on Facebook and everyone was outraged saying what a nanny state we’ve become,” she said.

Michelle Coelli from Twisted Gum Wines is concerned if they force this on the industry, what’ll be next.

“For us, the concern with it is making things like this mandatory gives a bit of a free run to the powers that be to actually put other health warnings on our labels,” Mrs Coelli said.

“Where will it start and stop?

“If the health lobby gets its way it’ll end up like it did with cigarettes … but that’s a very different product.

“I am concerned once one mandatory rule comes in that others might follow,” she said.

The new labels will contain a silhouette of a pregnant woman drinking, with the words, “Health warning: Alcohol can cause lifelong harm to your baby”.

It will be mandatory on bottles of more than 200 millilitres in volume and more than 1.15 per cent alcohol content.

The industry has been given two years to make the changeovers and comply.