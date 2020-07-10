GRIDLOCK: Queensland border reopening causes chaos for drivers

Cars are gridlocked as they approach the Queensland border.

UPDATE: 1.25PM: DRIVERS planning on crossing the Queensland border can expect to be waiting at least two hours in traffic.

Cars are backed up along Wharf St, Tweed Heads all the way back to Baked at Anchora cafe.

Speaking to some cars at the Griffith St checkpoint, many drivers are reporting they've been waiting to cross the border for two hours.

But there is a bit of relief as soon as the wheels cross over to Queensland soil, with many car drivers and passengers giving loud whoops of delight at the checkpoint when they are finally allowed to enter.

UPDATE 12.42PM: IT'S almost been an hour since the Queensland border reopened and already people are getting frustrated with the delays.

But for Italian backpackers, Camille Bena, Miryam Biavaschi and Flavio Perrino, they're used to waiting.

The trio have been in Australia for six months during the Coronavirus pandemic and have come from Byron Bay this morning where they were waiting for the border to reopen.

They said they hope to get to Surfers Paradise after they isolated in Melbourne during the height of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, More coffee please cafe owner Filipe Castrabeche is having passengers of cars stuck in traffic get out and order coffee to drink while they wait.

He said his business on the corner of Francis st was missing his Coolangatta locals who were not braving the border but he was gaining extra with those waiting in traffic buying coffees.

As he lives in Queensland himself but operates a business in NSW he said he parked in Queensland and skateboarded to work to avoid driving back through the border traffic.

ORIGINAL: IT'S official - the Queensland border is officially open to everyone but Victorians.

Vehicles of all shapes and sizes lined up ahead of the border opening at midday today.

But it hasn't been without its challenges, with traffic already banking up and many drivers using their horns in frustration.

But for Sheridan and Michael Nossiter from Manly, Sydney, they're just happy to be heading north.

The couple have been staying in Kingscliff waiting for the border to reopen.

They booked a holiday in Noosa last year for the July 10, 2020, and luckily the borders opened on the same day, they found a lucky parking spot right near the border to wait for midday.

The Holden family have also been waiting south of the border to cross into Queensland ahead of the school holidays.

Alyssa Holden, 9, Kaylee, 16, Tracey and Thomas, 13, from the Central Coast, are heading to visit their family on the Sunshine Coast for the school holidays after spending four days at the Big 4 Holiday park in Tweed waiting for the border to open.

The family are heading to visit their family in the Sunshine Coast for the school holidays after spending four days at the Big 4 holiday park in Tweed waiting for the border to open.

