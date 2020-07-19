WELCOME BACK: Farmers’ market produces the goods

FRUITS OF LABOUR: The Olive & Olive Oil Agent owner Kathy McDonald said the markets had been great for catching up with old friends. Picture: Jessica Paul

FRUITS OF LABOUR: The Olive & Olive Oil Agent owner Kathy McDonald said the markets had been great for catching up with old friends. Picture: Jessica Paul

THIS weekend, Warwick heralded the return of its beloved farmers’ markets after months of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Country Harvest Markets, run by the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society, had dozens of stalls with seasonal produce, refreshments, and handcrafted jewellery and homewares.

One of many stallholders travelling from across the region, Stanthorpe-based Seasonal Feast Produce owner Bridget Ryan said it was a relief to be back in business.

“It’s nice to see people shopping local and thinking a bit more about where they get their food,” Ms Ryan said.

“It’s been quite good – we weren’t too prepared for (the number of people), so we had a bit more variety earlier.”

Following the cancellation of the Warwick Show and most of the region’s other events throughout the pandemic, Precious Pie Boutique owner Kerri Clark said today’s markets were the first opportunity to set up shop since March.

“We of course haven’t had any markets lately, so I have a lot of stock I need to move through,” Ms Clark said.

“There’s a lot more markets popping up now that we’d like to go to, which is great to see.

“We especially have our fingers crossed for the Rodeo markets – touch wood, anyway!”

For The Olive and Olive Oil Agent owner Kathy McDonald, one of the most important features of the Country Harvest Markets was the chance to reconnect with members of the region’s agricultural community.

“We’ve been busy, on and off, and I think a lot of people are coming out because it’s one of the first things on,” she said.

“It’s been great having that community aspect back as well – I’ve seen a lot of people I know today.”

“Hopefully we see a lot more markets popping up now.”

Check out the range of other stallholders from Warwick, the Southern Downs, and even beyond who made the trip to set up shop at the Country Harvest Markets today:

