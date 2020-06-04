WELCOME BACK: Familiar face returns to region

JUMPING FOR JOY: The Aussie Trekka Brad Costigan plans on visiting Girraween National Park this weekend.

THE Granite Belt is in the sights of Brisbane’s Aussie Trekka, who plans on making his way to the region this weekend.

Not even Friday’s jaw surgery is stopping travel enthusiast Brad Costigan, who plans on catching up with members of the community and helping out where he can.

“I’ll be having surgery on my jaw on Friday – it was pushed back from Tuesday which is annoying, but I am hoping to make my way to Stanthorpe on Saturday,” Mr Costigan said.

The helping hand will be at Granite Belt Water Relief on Saturday morning, handing out donations that he accumulated during lockdown.

“I am looking forward to catching up with the friends that I have made during my time there – it’s a pretty neat community,” he said.

“Get in, help out and spend some money.”

As for the number of donations coming in, Mr Costigan said like the drought, majority of funding has dried up.

The Aussie Trekka Brad Costigan is looking forward to returning to the region this weekend.

“I’m plugging away,” he said.

“With the economy the way it is at the moment it is hard for people to donate when they don’t have any money.

“I am just going to giving what I can to help these people who need it.”

With more than five months between his last visit to the region, Mr Costigan hopes to check a couple of hot spots of his list of places to see.

“I have actually never been to Girraween National Park before,” he said.

“I was supposed to go there last year but it was closed because of the bushfires.”

The Granite Belt isn’t the only area Mr Costigan is lending a hand too, with his diary “chocka block” until the end of August.

“I’m booked up, don’t you worry,” he laughed.

“I can’t wait to get out and start exploring again and helping people where I can.”