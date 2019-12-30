Weird, wacky and wonderful moments from 2019

I SAW A UFO AND NOBODY BELIEVED ME: Russel Atkins never believed in conspiracies or aliens and until he spotted a strange object in the sky two nights in a row.

From long walks to UFO sightings the Downs has had an array of slightly strange stories.

So here's 2019's top stories that were weird, wacky and in some cases, a little bit wonderful.

Chiropractor sells bottled waters as "treatment"

Warwick horse chiropractor and alternative healer Peter Lindsay Esdaile landed in hot water after he admitted he sold plain bottled water as an "energised" treatment for Hendra virus, German measles and chickenpox.

It had not been tested or scientifically-proven to be effective against the virus in humans or animals.

The Queensland Administrative and Civil Tribunal heard he also claimed a similar alternative product could be used to treat snake bites, herbicide and pesticide poison and paralysis ticks causing a great public health risk.

Letta me out

Warwick's spookiest resident, the Letta me out doll made the national stage this year as it was introduced to a well-known paranormal investigator.

Kerry Walton has owned the doll for over 40 years, and has featured with it in several television programs.

The doll classed as one of the most haunted objects in the world, is said to make people sick, uneasy and emotional and animals act strangely.

But paranormal investigator Amy's Crypt said she had a positive experience and adored the doll.

Stanthorpe UFO sighting

I SAW A UFO: Russel Atkins spotted this unidentified flying object in the sky from his Stanthorpe home.

In November, Stanthorpe resident Russel Atkins began to question his beliefs are sighting a bright, circular shaped object which hung high in the sky for two nights.

Mr Atkins said it darted around the sky in unusual movements, which is suggests is impossible for modern aircraft.

Mr Atkins said he was no conspiracy theorist or alien believer but was left scratching his head after the sighting.

Flash mob and Jumpers and Jazz

GETTIN JAZZY: Jumpers and Jazz flashmod in Rose City Shoppingworld.

Choir Co-ordinators for the Jumpers and Jazz in July Sue York and Jill Hulme wowed crowds with their second annual flash mob.

Mrs York and Mrs Hulme, who run the Movers and Shakers and East Street Singers, joined forces with choirs from all over the region, including the Killarney Harmony Squad and the Carbal Community Reconciliation Choir, to connect the region through song and dance.

With no requirements or experience except singing in the shower, participants were able to join by simply asking for the sheet music.

They said it was the perfect way to celebrate jazz music.

Surprise Wedding

SURPRISE: Warwick couple Jodie and Mark Hughes shocked guests with a wedding twist at Melrose Gardens.

A surprising but wonderful twist left guests of Warwick couple Jodie and Mark Hughes reeling.

Gathered at Melrose Gardens, guests found a large television rather than bridal party await them.

The secret was out as the screen revealed the couple had already married six weeks earlier on the sandy beaches of Fraser Island.

The separate ceremony with only witnesses and their children allowed the couple to take the pressure off.

The couple descended onto Melrose Station in the venue's helicopter and opened the doors to an overwhelmingly supportive reception.

Dad delivers son

DAD’S DELIVERY: Symen Van Der Hulst and Brianna Crowell with their new son Alexander.

In July, after taking a sip of his morning coffee, Warwick dad Symen Van Der Hult delivered his son at home on the bathroom floor.

His partner, Briana Crowell, had contractions the previous day but was told to stay home during the early stages of labour. That morning she had a shower before heading to the hospital but baby Alexander made an entrance before they could get in the ambulance.