Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

‘Weird’ Block change viewers are hating

by Nick Bond
7th Sep 2020 11:14 AM

 

One unusual new addition to The Block this season is causing quite the stir among fans of the show.

The reno juggernaut's trio of judges typically first appear on screen each season in a classy intro package befitting their years of experience. Neale Whitaker will readjust a cuff, Shaynna Blaze will offer a wry smile and Darren Palmer will throw the camera a bit of Blue Steel before they get down to the business of judging.

This year … this year it's different.

 

This must have been so much fun and not at all awkward to film!
This must have been so much fun and not at all awkward to film!


The trio grinned and shimmied their way through a choreographed dance routine to disco classic I Will Survive during this year's season premiere, a sudden embrace of the art of dance that left many viewers hoping it was purely a one-time thing:

 

 

 

 

 

… You wish. Last night, the dancing was back. And this time we even got solos, including a bizarre pec-squeezing-to-the-beat party trick from Palmer and some aerobics step-ups from Blaze, complete with a face that said, "This definitely wasn't in my contract."

 

Darren Palmer’s dancing pecs.
Darren Palmer’s dancing pecs.

 

Yep, our thoughts exactly, Shaynna.
Yep, our thoughts exactly, Shaynna.

And of course the trio united to perform what appeared to be three entirely different dance routines:

Honestly this is my favourite Sugababes line-up.
Honestly this is my favourite Sugababes line-up.

The collective viewer response? OH DEAR GOD, THE DANCING, IT IS BACK:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Given how long Block seasons go for, if this trend persists I predict Shaynna, Neale and Darren will hijack the final auctions to stage a full-scale Rock Eisteddfod Challenge.

Fellow Block fans, it looks like the dancing is here to stay - for this year, at least - so let's try to be nice. Attn: Shaynna, Neale and Darren:

 

Do the Macarena next!
Do the Macarena next!

The Block continues 7.30pm tonight on Nine

Originally published as 'Weird' Block change viewers are hating

More Stories

Show More
channel nine entertainment the block tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community left divided over Federal agricultural code

        Premium Content Community left divided over Federal agricultural code

        News Things aren’t perfect but more and more of our region’s farmers are getting behind border closures as they stand.

        FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Property Find out what prices are doing in your suburb

        Warwick boarder’s joy at chance to get back to sick mum

        Premium Content Warwick boarder’s joy at chance to get back to sick mum

        Community ‘The prospect of not being able to see her when she needs me the most has made me...

        Popular musician found after missing ordeal

        Premium Content Popular musician found after missing ordeal

        News The Glen Aplin man walked out of bushland and knocked on a door for help after an...