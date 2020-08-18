WEIRD AND WONDERFUL: Items for sale in Stanthorpe

ON SALE: 10 items currently up for grabs on Stanthorpe’s buy, swap, sell.

WEIRD, wacky and wonderful – the Stanthorpe buy, swap, sell community on Facebook is full of unique bargains ready to be snapped up by savvy shoppers.

From homes to signed memorabilia, here are 10 weird and wonderful items for sale across the district.

Rustic farm gates, in various sizes.

RUSTIC FARM GATES

Seems like a fairly straight forward sale, but these four rustic farm gates are on the market.

These various sized rusted gates could be the boutique farmhouse vibe renovators are looking for.

PRICE: $400 for all four gates; $200 for larger gate; $100 each for three smaller

LOCATION: Amiens

A whole bunch of nerf guns waiting to be snapped up.

NERF GUNS

Not so unusual however a whole bunch have hit the market, with some “really big ones there too”.

PRICE: $50

LOCATION: Stanthorpe

Vintage rocking horse.

CHILDREN’S ROCKING HORSE

If you’re on the hunt for a new way to entertain your kids, this vintage rocking horse may be for you.

Said to be in great condition, the kids will be rocking back and forward all day long.

PRICE: $55

LOCATION: Warwick

Body harness, mounted with safety strap.

BODY HARNESS

Calling all avid mountain climbers, this listing is one for you!

Complete with shock absorbers, its owner is looking to part ways with the equipment as soon as possible.

PRICE: $100

LOCATION: Warwick

Collectors will go crazy for this sticker album and card collection.

STICKER ALBUMS

Rugby league fans desperate to boost their card collections, you’re in luck.

For a cool $250, the NRL trading cards could be yours to start building up your own empire.

PRICE: $250

LOCATION: Warwick

This 1928 HMV record player will have you thinking you were back in the roaring 20s.

HMV RECORD PLAYER

This 1928 record player is one for the collectors.

Picture sitting back and listening to the smooth tunes of eras gone by on the HMV player.

PRICE: $500

LOCATION: Stanthorpe

This Glen Innes cottage is the calling you may never have known you needed.

COTTAGE

Everything really is available on the Buy, Swap, Sell, including a three-bedroom cottage in Glen Innes, New South Wales.

While the house is in close proximity to the heart of town, it may be a bit too difficult to get to under the current Queensland border restrictions.

PRICE: $220,000

LOCATION: Glen Innes

Tongue in cheek approach, these Locally Hated stickers are up for grabs.

LOCALLY HATED stickers

If you’re looking to give your car a bit of flare, these may be the stickers for you.

Their seller advertised them targeting the region’s reckless drivers as a bit of “tongue in cheek”.

PRICE: $15

LOCATION: Warwick

A signed Pink Floyd picture, perfect for die hard fans.

PINK FLOYD PICTURE

Diehard fans are in luck with this signed image of the iconic rock group.

Delivered with a certificate of authenticity, it’s a slice of memorabilia that would head ‘straight to the pool room’.

PRICE: $300

LOCATION: Warwick

Fish tank suckers, could be yours for just $5!

FISH TANK SUCKERS

For just $5, you can get your hands on one of these fish tank suckers, which are about 5cm.

Need we say more?

PRICE: $5

LOCATION: Wallangarra