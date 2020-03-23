Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein
Celebrity

Weinstein in isolation after catching virus in jail: reports

23rd Mar 2020 7:40 AM

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus while in prison for rape and sexual assault.

The 68-year-old is one of two inmates in the maximum-security Erie County prison who have tested positive, officials told CNHI newspapers.

According to Page Six, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision wouldn't confirm the report, citing federal health-care privacy law, but confirmed that two inmates at Wende had tested positive for COVID-19.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus crime editors picks harvey weinstein jail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Swimmers clean up at Darling Downs awards night

        premium_icon Swimmers clean up at Darling Downs awards night

        News Stanthorpe swimmers have done our region proud, bringing home a swag of awards from the Darling Downs awards night

        ‘No-one in their living memory’: Courts prepare for unknown

        premium_icon ‘No-one in their living memory’: Courts prepare for unknown

        News SOUTHERN Downs lawyers try to maintain normalcy as coronavirus pandemic attacks the...

        Armbruster focuses on Olympics as national meet turns no go

        premium_icon Armbruster focuses on Olympics as national meet turns no go

        News The Stanthorpe swimming champion has turned his focus to the upcoming Olympic Games...

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News The number of cases has jumped by 50 in the last 24 hours