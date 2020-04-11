Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Los Angeles prosecutors say they have charged Harvey Weinstein with an additional count of felony sexual battery by restraint.
Los Angeles prosecutors say they have charged Harvey Weinstein with an additional count of felony sexual battery by restraint.
Crime

Weinstein charged with additional count

by Gene Maddaus
11th Apr 2020 7:27 AM

Los Angeles prosecutors have filed a new charge against Harvey Weinstein, stemming from an alleged assault at a Beverly Hills hotel room in 2010.

Weinstein is already awaiting extradition to Los Angeles to face four other charges, stemming from two incidents in hotels in February 2013.

The former producer is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in a prison near Buffalo, New York.

In the new case, Weinstein is accused of "sexual battery by restraint" against a woman at a hotel room on May 11, 2010.

The woman was first interviewed by detectives in October 2019, and was later able to provide evidence that showed the incident happened within the statute of limitations.

Prosecutors were facing a deadline to file the charge, as the 10-year statute was set to expire next month.

The new charge carries a potential sentence of four years in prison, meaning that Weinstein is now facing a theoretical maximum of 32 years on the Los Angeles charges.

The DA's office was investigating two other allegations against Weinstein but declined to file those charges because the alleged victims did not want to testify.

The DA's office did not identify any of the women in the three case.

Originally published as Weinstein charged with additional count

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

harvey weinstein rape sexual assault violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        premium_icon BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        News Police, defence force and transport and main roads officers watch over border 24 hours a day.

        Stanthorpe vets prioritise protection of pets

        premium_icon Stanthorpe vets prioritise protection of pets

        News While our region’s veterinary practices have changed the way they operate, industry...

        Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        premium_icon Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        News Specialists are training Stanthorpe staff for a COVID-19 outbreak.

        ‘Will hamper us’: Fireys contend with new COVID-19 rules

        premium_icon ‘Will hamper us’: Fireys contend with new COVID-19 rules

        News Region not in the clear when it comes to fire danger and it begs the question, how...