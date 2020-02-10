Weight over as kilos tumble but ‘good life’ remains

Jennifer Parker, Sarah van Dyke, Rebecca Burnicle and Kathy Golding share their incredible weight loss success that has helped hundreds of Sunshine Coast women lose weight and keep it off. Photo Patrick Woods.

HUNDREDS of people across the Sunshine Coast are regaining their lives and confidence in a resurgence that's helped them lose a combined 3513kg in one year.

WW - the new Weight Watchers area manager Kathy Golding said 260 members on the Coast had taken part in the program last year, losing a total of 67kg per week - all while still "enjoying the good life".

With an abundance of coaches across the region, women are losing weight and keeping it off.

Kawana Island's Sarah van Dyke has been part of the program for nine years, first as a client when she lost 16kg.

For the past few years, she's gained a cult foodie following with 26,000 Facebook followers and 8000 on Instagram, all for her health-kick recipes.

She whips up tasty treats such as muffins, spreads and apple pies, and she helps people enjoy the finer things in life without adding to the waistline.

"People tell me, 'Because of you, I can have my treats and still lose weight', but I just provide the recipes. They do the work," she said.

Fellow coach Rebecca Burnicle also lost 28kg and in turn, lowered the risk of heart rate and diabetes which have plagued her family.

"Walking through the door the first time and being ready to do it (lose weight) is the hardest part. It can be really scary," Ms Burnicle said.

"You feel embarrassment, depression, guilt or just upset. Mindset plays a big part.

"It's hard to break that cycle of obesity. My family has always struggled with health-related issues.

"But as a coach, having been through what they have really helps."

Jen Parker said the program had allowed her to "live the good life" without worry.

"I still eat. I still drink but I'm over 50 and don't have any of the problems that some people in my family have," she said.

"And it's so liveable. You can even increase food intake and not gain weight.

"You're not just given food and you're on your own, they really stick with you."

Using personalised meal plans, point systems for food, each tailor-made to the individual, the group is recording stunning numbers.

"On average, we recommending losing only about 500g-1.5kg per week," Ms Burnicle said.

"It's about sustained weight loss, not rapid short-term success. And the diets are all scientifically balanced with carbs, proteins, fibres and fats.

"We work in conjunction with doctors and everything is catered to all eating requirements."