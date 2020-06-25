Weight loss hot topic in region

NEED: Plenty of people have put themselves forward to join a weight loss group.

WEIGHT loss seems to be a hot topic post lockdown with more than 30 people responding to a call out on a Stanthorpe community page.

The status posted by a community member was all the talk, with plenty putting themselves forward to join a weight loss group.

Stanthorpe Fitness Centre co-ordinator Chanel Fonoti said more of it was needed in the region.

Stanthorpe Fitness Centre employees Skye Muller and Chanel Fonoti.

“People don’t want to do it on their own – there is definitely a need for group or a class,” Mrs Fonoti said.

“You want people who feel the same way as each other – that will motivate them and they will see more results that way.”

Total Balance Health and Fitness operator Charlotte Battle said from a dietitian and nutritionist perspective, food played just as an important a role as exercise in weight loss.

“While weight loss is a goal, focusing on the relationship you have with food and your body will help make lifestyle changes that will be maintainable forever,” Mrs Battle said.

Like Mrs Fonoti, the food specialist also agreed on the idea of a weight loss group.

“It is fantastic having support,” she said.

Total Balance Health and Fitness director Charlotte Battle.

She said people might know what healthy foods to eat, but not how to address eating behaviours.

“Most people have a good understanding of foods, but it is just about putting that into practice and looking at reasons for eating – that might be addressing comfort eating or boredom eating,” she said.

“These are things that have popped up quite a bit post lockdown.”

She said stress could also be a factor in losing weight.

“Stress has a very big impact on eating and what you eat,” she said.

“Lots of things play a part – food, movement, stress, relationships with your body and self-kindness and compassion.”