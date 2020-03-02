Weekend ‘spectacular’ but so much more still to come

WE’RE now into day four of the 10 day Apple and Grape Festival and organisers couldn’t be more pleased with its success to date.

There was a rousing crowd in the main street on Friday night for the turning on of the lights before things really kicked into gear on Saturday.

The main street was abuzz with music and laughter as the National Busking Championships returned.

From 9am til late, the event had hundreds casting their eyes over some of the musical talent before it all culminated in the finals at the Civic Centre that evening.

After some deliberation, local sisters Nine Year Sister won top prize, with another local act, Smooth Talk, running second.

With buskers and performers coming from as far away as Melbourne, it was a great result.

Neta Thouard, Helen Jones, Keith Jones, Viv Thouard and Apple and Grape festival president Max Hunter.

“Spectacular so far,” festival president Max Hunter declared.

“Even blind Freddy would be able to see how well things have gone.

“Opening night far exceeded expectations as far as how many we had in the street

“Then we had record entries for the busking championships. The town was packed.

“For the finals we’d only set up 300 chairs and apparently 750 turned up they reckon,” Mr Hunter said.

There was no lull on Sunday with more than 400 people at Banchetto Italiano.

“Everyone was in a good mood, food was spectacular and we had great entertainment

“People weren’t left wanting for anything.

“We’ve got a bit of a lay day today and then ramp up again Tuesday, enjoy Wednesday and Thursday and then really get stuck in Friday,” Mr Hunter said.

Tomorrow is set to be another huge day with the Variety Concert for Seniors at the Civic Centre from 9am, the Brass Pipe String, Swing and Sing Variety Concert from 7pm at the Civic Centre and plenty more busking and cooking demos to see.