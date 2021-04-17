Menu
WET WEATHER: Rain and a bitter cold snap is headed for Stanthorpe and the Granite Belt this weekend.
Weather

Weekend of wet weather, storms headed for Granite Belt

Jessica Paul
17th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
Granite Belt residents will need to keep their umbrellas handy and rug up this weekend, according to experts’ latest predictions.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting between 10mm and 20mm on Saturday for Stanthorpe, with the potential for slightly higher totals of 25mm in isolated areas of the Granite Belt.

BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said it may have been a drier start to the morning, but there could be plenty more rain on the way.

“We’re having the chance of showers and even rain today, thanks to a trough that is moving through southern parts of Queensland,” Ms Hoff said.

“We also have a bit of a chance of seeing some storms around today, but generally we’re expecting them a little bit further north, not over (the Southern Downs) itself.

“Once this system moves offshore tonight, it’s going to take that rain with it, and we’re in for much drier days throughout most of next week.”

A cold front following closely behind the rain system is set to send temperatures plummeting across the Southern Downs and Granite Belt once again.

Ms Hoff said Stanthorpe residents would shiver through single-digit overnight lows for much of the next week.

“We already have quite a low maximum (on Saturday) which is due to cold air coming up from the south, along with the cloud cover and rain cooling things down,” she said.

“While our daytime temperatures are going to recover by midweek back into the (low)-20s, our overnight temperatures are going to stay low.”

Stanthorpe is expected to reach a daytime maximum of 17C on Saturday and 19C on Sunday.

