WEEK IN REWIND: Stories you need to know

NATURAL BEAUTY: A lovely view from neighbouring town Killarney, one of the Southern Downs’ top tourist destinations. Picture: file

GOOD morning and welcome to the Daily News’ weekly briefing — a roundup of all the stories impacting Warwick and the wider region spanning the week of July 12—19.

Major facelift for Warwick Saleyards

After more than 50 years of operation and several master plans, a new report prepared by Wiley revealed the SDRC-owned facility could need an upgrade to remain viable.

The Master Plan Report indicated the redevelopment of the IPRX Inverell Saleyard could pose a “direct” risk to its Warwick counterpart, as the strategically place competition moves toward “Best Practice”.

The situation leaves the council with three options: keep things as they are, and risk a major loss to the community; undergo a massive upgrade of the facilities on Bracker Rd; or, build a new facility in a yet-to-be selected location.

71-year-old man accused of “clubbing” his wife asks for bail

The man who allegedly bashed his wife of 48 years with a wooden bat before leading police on a dramatic pursuit across the Southern Downs applied for bail earlier this week.

At about 10pm on Sunday night, the man allegedly broke into his wife’s Brisbane home, clubbed her, and fled the scene, eventually leading both Brisbane and Warwick police units on a car chase across the region.

The 71-year-old was charged with 14 offences including contravention of a domestic violence order, unlawful stalking, deprivation of liberty, threats, common assault, entering a premises with intent, and evading police.

Wyllie wins big, taking first pro fight in record time

Warwick’s up and coming boxing star Jake Wyllie clinched an epic win in his first professional bout, taking his opponent down in less than two minutes.

The 20-year-old took on boxer Prasong Wichama at TGW Stadium in Toowoomba on Saturday night, knocking down his opponent three times in one minute and 59 seconds.

Wyllie said the relatively easy win took him and his team by surprise, but he and coach Damien Lawler are already working towards their next goal.

Soil turned in exciting Emu Swamp Dam development

The first soil has been moved at Emu Swamp Dam’s header tank site, exciting producers, investors and the wider community.

The developments at the privately-owned site are the first of the two-year project, expected to provide 3900ML of water to irrigators each year.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Member for Maranoa David Littleproud toured the header site on Monday, inspecting the early stages of development.

‘Go home’: border town calls for reclosure

Bring back the wall: that’s the call from the border residents of Goondiwindi, who have overwhelmingly voted in support of closures being brought back.

With border reopenings commencing at midday July 10, less than a week in, many residents were spurred to call for closures following fresh coronavirus cases in NSW and Victoria.

Goondiwindi Mayor Lawrence Springborg said it was “no surprise” his constituents voiced concerns over the border reopenings.

Warwick’s $125k solar farm hooked to grid in world first

A world-first project was unveiled in Warwick this week when the University of Queensland opened its 64 megawatt solar farm, allowing the university to offset 100 per cent of its electricity use with renewable power.

The Sladevale operation, which began construction in 2017, can power 160 gigawatt hours, the equivalent of more than 60,000 tonnes of coal.

State Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham, who was at the opening, said UQ and Warwick were leading the state’s “renewable energy revolution”.

Weather

Clear and sunny, with a chance of light morning frost. A cool start for Warwick at 2C, with a daytime maximum of 21C.

Light winds becoming N to NW 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then turning W to SW in the late morning.

There is no rain forecast for Warwick or its surrounds at this stage.