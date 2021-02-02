Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CAN YOU HELP? Police are searching for stolen wedding bands.
CAN YOU HELP? Police are searching for stolen wedding bands.
News

Wedding bands, wallet and more stolen from vehicle

Mikayla Haupt
2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Just after Christmas numerous items, including wedding bands, were stolen from a vehicle at Bundaberg South.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said police were appealing for public assistance to locate the property, in particular the wedding bands that the victims would desperately like to have returned.

She said between December 26 and 27, a vehicle was unlawfully entered on Goodwin St, Bundaberg South.

"A number of items of property were stolen at the time including bank cards, wallet, cordless drill, impact driver, rotary hammer drill and battery," Sen Const Duncan said.

"Sentimental items were also stolen, including the victims' wedding bands.

"The rings are described as three gold-plated wedding rings in rose gold, yellow gold and white gold."

 

CAN YOU HELP? Police are searching for stolen wedding bands.
CAN YOU HELP? Police are searching for stolen wedding bands.

 

If you have any information in relation to the matter or stolen property items contact police and quote the reference number QP2002651617.

You can contact police on Policelink via 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 33 000.

 

MORE STORIES

PHOTOS: Nine people police would like to speak to

Emergency services join forces to create festive message

More Stories

bundaberg police crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50+ Photos: Must-see fun from Stanthorpe Show

        Premium Content 50+ Photos: Must-see fun from Stanthorpe Show

        News MEGA GALLERY: Crowds in the hundreds headed into our 2021 show.

        Rates resume as council curbs balance of ‘want and need’

        Premium Content Rates resume as council curbs balance of ‘want and need’

        News Outstanding rates notices have returned but here’s what council what will do to...

        REVEALED: Cafe with a difference crowned Stanthorpe’s best

        Premium Content REVEALED: Cafe with a difference crowned Stanthorpe’s best

        News This owner was taken back by local support following this ‘surprising’ win.

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather February to April weather outlook: More rain and hotter nights