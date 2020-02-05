Webb to lift again for Brisbane Lions in AFLW

Sunshine Coast product Sharni Webb is looking forward to the 2020 AFLW season-opener against Adelaide this weekend. Photo: David Layden

AFLW: Sunshine Coast product Sharni Webb is optimistic she can rise to new heights for the Brisbane Lions this season with her increased confidence as a defensive force.

The versatile 29-year-old has fulfilled numerous roles for the Lions over the past four years, including centre half forward and ruck, but is set to maintain her position in the backline for a second straight AFLW season.

"For me (it) has been a bit of a first...I've been moved around quite a lot," Webb said.

"(Coach) Craig (Starcevich) was considering throwing me in the wing which still could be a possibility but at this stage I've been primarily training as a bit of a defensive wing and down the back line .

"I'm starting to get really comfortable in that role."

While she relished her versatility on field, Webb said it had been a boost to solely focus and build her skills in the backline.

"It is nice to know where you fit and try and get some consistency there, so I'm pretty happy to play down back again this year," she said.

"I think I got a bit of confidence in it last year so I'm ready to take it to the next level this year with my knowledge of that role."

While aiming to fine-tune her efforts in defence, Webb was also keen to embrace a new leadership role after being voted in as vice-captain for the 2020 season.

She'd enjoyed one of her best pre-seasons to date with the Lions and was eager to get stuck into the season proper with the club's opening match against defending premiers Adelaide this Saturday.

"It's always a good test to come up against the reigning premiers and see how we will go," she said.

"We've got a relatively new side so we've been testing and trying lots of things but it's different when you go out there on game day when it all really counts."

Brisbane host the Crows at 4.10pm at Hickey Park this Saturday.

She won't be the only Coaster in action this year, with teammates Shannon Campbell and Belle Dawes in the mix for Brisbane with Tahlia Randall at North Melbourne Kangaroos and Aasta O'Connor hitting the field for Geelong Cats.