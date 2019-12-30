Weather temperatures swelter as new year approaches

HOPEFUL: The Bureau of Meteorology's weather map is showing a chance of light to medium rainfall for the Granite Belt on Thursday afternoon.

AS we reach the final days of 2019 that warm and dry weather will be sticking around, with little to no chance of any predicted rainfall.

Today we can expect a mostly sunny day with maximum temperatures varying between 31 and 38 degrees.

We won’t see any cooler relief on the final day of the year with temperatures reaching tops of 39 degrees.

That hot and sunny weather will continue into the first day of 2020, with a few clouds around for a maximum of 34 degrees.

There is a slight chance of a late afternoon shower and thunderstorm across the Granite Belt on Wednesday evening.

Thursday will see the same chance of an early evening shower and thunderstorm after a partly cloudy day with temperatures reaching 34 degrees.

Heading into the weekend, Friday and Saturday will be hot and sunny with tops of 33 degrees, while Sunday will kick it up a notch reaching 35 degrees.