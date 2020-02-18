Menu
WASHED OUT: Cricketers will be hoping to return to action this Saturday.
Sport

Weather puts dampener on competition

Matthew Purcell
18th Feb 2020 12:00 PM

CRICKET: Three rounds is all that remains in the Stanthorpe Cricket Association competition ahead of finals.

With the past couple weeks washed out, it’s been a while between games for local cricketers.

Not only has the local competition been devoid of play, but representative fixtures have also been forced to cancel.

Weather permitting, the competition will resume this Saturday.

Valleys and RSL are strides ahead on the ladder, with 12 points separating second place RSL to third placed Souths.

Despite having fewer wickets lost and more runs for, RSL are four points behind top placed Valleys.

Wanderers remain in fourth while Tenterfield are running last with 12 points to their name.

Tenterfield would need to win their remaining ties and hope for other results in their favour to be any shout of jumping into fourth.

