‘We stand together’: Heroics immortalised

Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery director Mary Findlay shows off the new mural in Weeroona Park that was completed by artists Drapl and Zookeeper.

THE heroics and fellowship shown by the community through drought and fires has been immortalised.

A mural, adorning the wall of the Bean Better cafe at Weeroona Park, was completed over Apple and Grape Festival and comes with a special message: ‘Whatever the weather – we stand together’.

The new work, painted by artists Drapl and Zookeeper, is one of several beautifying the region’s streets, parks and toilet blocks.

Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery director Mary Findlay said it was a creation the town could take pride in.

“The artists were trying to depict how we all came together during really tough times of drought and fire,” Ms Findlay said.

“The RFS was integral in saving the whole town, but, so was the whole community.

“We all worked together. There were loads of people out there behind the scenes.”

Artist, Drapl, was also responsible for this mural outside the Stanthorpe Civic Centre.

A portion of the mural depicts Natasha Bamberry, a 23-year-old RFS volunteer.

Another image is of Ben Tremellen, which Ms Findlay said was intended to be representative of ‘the future of the Granite Belt’.

The Tremellen family own the building and gave their approval for the mural.

“The artists spoke to the RFS to understand what a troubled time it has been.”

Other issues in recent times may have pushed the area apart, but the drought and fires has brought everyone together Ms Findlay said.

“I think it was real intuitive of the artists to focus on that,” she said.

This particular work was funded through the Regional Arts Development Fund.

Ms Findlay says they have intentions for more work in the near future.

She says she’s been approached by Stanthorpe RSL and Crisps Coaches about creating further murals on their sites.