‘We must not let fear ­overtake us’

We gather today at a time of great challenge for our nation and ­indeed the world. We are a strong nation and a strong people, but in the months ahead this will put us all to the test like at no time since World War II.

But together, Australia, we are up to this challenge.

The coronavirus that is sweeping the world will continue to change the way we live. But we must not allow it to change who we are as ­Australians. I know, we all know, that Australians are very concerned at this difficult time.

It is the understandable fear of the unknown. And there is much that is not known about the coronavirus.

But we must not let that fear ­overtake us. We must instead focus on what we do know, what we can control.

We know who we are as people and the legacy and inspiration that has been given to us from those who have come before and shown us the way through challenge and tests just like this.

So we summon the spirit of the Anzacs, of our Great Depression generation, of those who built the Snowy scheme. Of those who won the great peace of World War II and defended Australia. That is our legacy that we draw on at this time.

We also know the actions that we can take.

The care, compassion and respect we must show to one ­another.

While some must self-isolate - and they must - and we all must keep a healthy distance between us, it is important that we do all we can to ensure in the difficult months ahead, that no Australian goes through this alone.

The responsibility we know, we must take for our own actions and our own behaviours.

The tests, hardships and sacrifices that will be placed on all of us, on our national character, will undoubtedly break our hearts on many occasions in the months ahead.

With spirit and resolve

But we must resolve today, as Australians, to come together and to pledge to each other across our nation that this coronavirus will not break our Australian spirit.

So together, and with the rest of the world, we face this unprecedented challenge.

A once-in-a-100-year event. A ­global health pandemic that has fast become an economic crisis, the like of which we have not seen since the Great Depression.

Life is changing in Australia, for every Australian. And life is going to continue to change.

For many, young and old, 2020 will be the toughest year of our lives.

Meeting this challenge is bigger than any Australian. It's obviously bigger than politics.

It requires every single Australian to do their duty as public citizens.

So again, in that spirit, I want to thank in particular all the nation's premiers and chief ministers for ­coming together to form Australia's first ever national Cabinet. A Cabinet of all Australian governments.

Five Labor leaders, four Coalition leaders.

And I want to thank the leader of the Opposition for the co-operation he and his colleagues have afforded us here in this parliament, as we battle this dual health and economic crisis.

Today, we have some very important work to do, importantly to cushion the blow on Australians from the economic whirlwind that has been reaped by this coronavirus.

In the months ahead, we will face more issues that none of us, now, can imagine.

Our job as the Australian government is to work night and day to ensure our great country - our beloved Australia - gets to the other side and emerges stronger, safer and united.

Mr Speaker, Australians will be living with this virus, is our advice, for at least the next six months.

It could be longer. There is no three or four-week shutdown that makes it all goes away. No short-term solution to all of this.

Together we can slow it

We have to steel ourselves for the next six months and work together to slow the spread in order to save lives. To protect the elderly and vulnerable Australians. They are counting on us. Every extra bit of time we save allows us to better prepare for the challenges that are ahead.

It will be absolutely vital that every Australian respects and follows the healthy social-distancing measures that all Australian governments have implemented in order to flatten this curve and save lives.

Limits on outdoor and indoor mass gatherings. Keeping non-essential ­indoor gatherings to less than one person per four square metres.

Where possible, keeping 1.5m between yourself and others. Avoiding non-essential travel.

Even simply following good hygiene is essential to slowing this virus - washing your hands thoroughly, cough and sneeze into your elbow, don't touch your face. All practical measures that we can all observe to save lives.

And I'll say this, while you may not be able to go to church, the synagogue, the temple or the mosque, I most certainly call on all people of faith for you to pray. I can assure you, my prayer knees are getting a good workout.

Mr Speaker, as Australia works to flatten the curve and slow this virus, we also face an immense economic challenge.

providing support

Across Australia today, many thousands of Australians will lose their jobs. They are lining up at Centrelink offices as we speak - something unimaginable at this scale, only weeks ago. They have lost their jobs, many. And many more will.

So, we supercharge our safety net, doubling, effectively, the JobSeeker Payment and allowing Australians to draw on those resources they have put aside for such a time as this.

Support the most vulnerable with additional payment to pensioners, and carers and the disabled.

To provide a lifeline to small and medium-sized businesses, working together with the banks, and I thank them also, to keep those businesses afloat wherever possible. To keep as many employees as they can, but with the pledge and our support to them that when we pass this virus, those businesses that have had to stand people down, will stand them back up again on the other side.

We will get through this.

That they give them that assurance, that they give them that encouragement as they have to stand staff down, that they commit to do all they can on the other side to stand them back up again.

This is the unwritten contract that is being undertaken between employers and employees as we speak.

To provide also a legal shield to protect both businesses from closures, and individuals, to preserve our economy and to boost our recovery on the other side.

To those who have lost their jobs already and will, to those whose incomes are collapsing, to those who are barely holding their businesses together or have already seen their dream taken from them by this virus. This is devastating and it is heartbreaking, and we will do all we can in this parliament to help see you through.

We will be doing everything we can to protect those most vulnerable to the impacts of this crisis and to ­preserve the businesses that employ them.

There will be more support to come.

And it will keep coming for as long as this challenge is before this nation.

And even more importantly, when this passes, we will be there to ensure that Australians get back on their feet, that the businesses rebuild, that our economy resurges and that we go on in the great national story of this amazing nation, Australia.

