Protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne to fight against the lockdown
News

'We don't consent': Dramatic scenes at anti-lockdown protest

by Stephanie Bedo and Natalie Brown
10th May 2020 2:31 PM

Anti-lockdown and anti-vax protesters have caused chaos in Melbourne today.

Police have been forced to detain several people at Parliament House as they chant, "arrest Bill Gates".

The protesters believe coronavirus is a conspiracy and connected to 5G, and they're against vaccinations and lockdown restrictions.

One woman, who claims to be a teacher, said she had evidence the virus was created in the 70s.

"They want to force a global microchip of humans and mandatory vaccination, it's all written in the New Testament," she told the crowd, according to the Herald Sun.

"We do not consent."

Conspiracy theorists believe Gates is connected to the pandemic.

Police officers detain a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,
It's understood a number of people have been arrested and issued fines for not adhering to the state's strict social distancing measures.

While some states have allowed families to make Mother's Day visits to their mums as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are eased, tough restrictions in Victoria have remained in place.

The protests come as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and WA Premier Mark McGowan outlined what restrictions will be eased in their respective states this week. 

A police officer confronts a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,
Australia has recorded 6941 cases of COVID-19, with 3053 in New South Wales, 1487 in Victoria, 1045 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 552 in Western Australia, 227 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's death toll is at 97.

