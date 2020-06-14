Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brisbane broncos halfback Brodie Croft and partner Safina Bux have announced they are having a baby via social media Picture Instagram
Brisbane broncos halfback Brodie Croft and partner Safina Bux have announced they are having a baby via social media Picture Instagram
Celebrity

‘We can’t wait’: Broncos star’s baby news

by Sophie Chirgwin
14th Jun 2020 8:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE Broncos halfback Brodie Croft has announced he and partner Safina Bux are expecting a baby boy.

The pair looked like proud parents-to-be in a picture Croft shared on Instagram with Bux, holding a picture of the ultrasound.

"We cannot wait for December to meet you little man," he wrote in the caption.

Bux also shared three images with the caption: "Baking the little love of our life with the absolute love of my life".

Brisbane broncos halfback Brodie Croft and partner Safina Bux have announced they are having a baby via social media Picture Instagram
Brisbane broncos halfback Brodie Croft and partner Safina Bux have announced they are having a baby via social media Picture Instagram

The loved-up couple met three years ago during a night out in Melbourne when Bux - originally from the UK - was visiting her cousin.

Bux told The Courier-Mail earlier this year it was Croft's maturity and down-to-earth nature that attracted her to him.

"I'd lost a couple of friends at this bar and he was helping me. I remember thinking 'this guy is really nice'. But I was living in Sydney. We swapped numbers and stayed in touch," she said.

When she was transferred to Melbourne for work, the pair began dating and Bux said it was within their first few dates that she knew she wanted to be with him long-term.

"Brodie is a very mature and level headed guy. He has a lot of traditional values as a person. That's what really attracted me to him," she said.

"I initially only planned to come out here (from the UK) for a couple of months but ended up staying for a lot longer and now the plan is to be here forever with Brodie."

Bux moved with Croft to Brisbane where he was recruited for the Brisbane Broncos earlier this year.

Originally published as 'We can't wait': Broncos star's baby news

More Stories

baby brodie croft broncos safina bux

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hunt for CEO rumbles on with national firm brought on board

        premium_icon Hunt for CEO rumbles on with national firm brought on board

        News Mayor and Deputy Mayor to work with national firm to find a new Southern Downs Regional Council CEO.

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Some homes and business could be waiting until 2022 for NBN

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19

        Miracle rescue brings new-found stardom to lucky pup

        premium_icon Miracle rescue brings new-found stardom to lucky pup

        News The rescue of five-week-old border collie, Dusty, has captured hearts and headlines...