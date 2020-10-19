Crazy reason residents with water views can't see them

Residents at Reside Living in Ballina said they paid for water views.

Residents at Reside Living in Ballina said they paid for water views.

THE owners of five brand new luxury units in Ballina are not happy about a change that was made without their consultation.

Reside Living, on the corner of Kerr and River Sts, is a $31 million, six-storey development with 34 units.

More than 80 per cent of the apartments sold off the plan, with prices ranging from $500,000 for a one bedroom, to more than $1 million for a three bedroom unit.

Works were finished late last year.

But five of the owners of the two bedroom units have had meetings with the builders and the body corporate to come up with a solution to a key problem ‒ their water view units do not have water views because the wrong shutters were installed.

In a development application lodged with Ballina Shire Council, John Gosper, on behalf of all affected unit owners, said the architect had specified fixed 'operable' shutters to be installed in the veranda sections of the southern two-bedroom units.

"This was an error as, due to engineering requirements, these shutters are not available," Mr Gosper explained in the DA documents.

"The builder then used fixed shutters, mounted floor-to-ceiling, without consultation with the unit owners.

Fixed shutters in the units are blocking residents' water views.

"The main effect of these incorrect shutters is that there is complete shading of the end of the verandahs, and both the main bedrooms and the attached ensuites have no natural light.

"Lights are now required in the rooms during the daytime.

"The secondary effect of the floor-to-ceiling shutters is a visual black wall shutting off the river views.

"This effect is total from the bedrooms and partial from the lounge rooms.

"Essentially, we bought units with water views and now we can't see the water view.

"Had the correct shutters been fitted as specified in the plans, there would be no problem, as they could be opened to provide natural light and visible amenity.

"The proposed solution is, as agreed at a meeting of the five unit owners and the builder, to remove the fixed shutters, and replace them with a glass rail to match the remainder of the unit, and place one fixed, but operable, shutter at the eastern end of the wall against the air conditioner mounting."

The plans have been approved by the body corporate of Reside Living, and are now being considered by Ballina Shire Council staff.