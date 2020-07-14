Menu
Prime Minister Scott Morrison Announces Suspension Of Extradition Policy With Hong Kong
Letters to the Editor

We aren't all Victorians now, we are Queenslanders

14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
DID Scott Morrison really try to tell us that "we are all Victorians now" in his National cabinet speech July 8 as Melbourne goes into lockdown.

Sorry PM, we are Queenslanders. Remember when we closed our borders and you said the border closure was unnecessary. 

You even had the NSW Premier voicing complaints about our border closure. For some reason, the rest of Australia weren't all Queenslanders then.

Closure of WA and NT borders were also criticised but amazingly there was no problem about closed borders in Liberal states such as SA and Tasmania.

Comments like this cause divisiveness between our states and blurs the line between politics and the health and welfare of our fellow Australians.

R. DWYER, Kearneys Spring

Toowoomba Chronicle

