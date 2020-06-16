Menu
Minister for Agriculture and Member for Maranoa David Littleproud.
Way of the future: Study to investigate microgrid viability

Matthew Purcell
16th Jun 2020 10:30 AM
FUNDING has been secured to conduct a feasibility study into the viability of microgrids on the Granite Belt.

Irrigators in Stanthorpe may benefit from more secure, affordable and reliable energy with a $654,807 Federal Government investment to undertake the investigation.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said it could provide a long-term solution while also lowering costs for irrigators.

“Feasibility studies are the first step to unlocking investment in microgrids, and their benefits for farmers on the Granite Belt,” Mr Littleproud said.

“This $654,807 investment has been awarded to the Queensland Farmers’ Federation to undertake the feasibility study with the aim to increasing the uptake of on-farm solar energy and cut irrigation costs.

“We need to be looking at options that will help lower cost of living pressures on families and businesses in the bush.

“Microgrids can help reduce electricity bills for regional and remote communities but can also deliver benefits for the grid as a whole by saving hundreds of millions of dollars in network costs.”

Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said the grants are an essential step towards strengthening energy reliability and affordability in the regions.

“Microgrid technology is becoming increasingly cost effective, creating the opportunity for a reliable, low cost, off-grid supply to our regional communities and industries.”

St George irrigators will also take part in the feasibility study.

Under round one of the Regional and Remote Communities Reliability Fund, funding for a second project will be delivered in Maranoa.

