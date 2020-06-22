Way of the future: Agriculture fees drop by 62 per cent

GROWTH: The cost of studying agriculture at university will be slashed from 2021 under an Australian Government higher education funding plan.

STUDENTS who choose to study agriculture at university will now pay 62 per cent less for their degree.

The cost of studying agriculture at university will be slashed from 2021 under an Australian Government higher education funding plan aimed at producing graduates for high-priority jobs for growth sectors.

With the pandemic highlighting the importance of food security and investing in current agricultural workforce, Granite Belt Growers Association president Angus Ferrier says it’s a decision he supports.

“The bigger the pool of tertiary education for the industry the better,” Mr Ferrier said.

“As an agriculturist – I think the government can do anything to support more tertiary admission into agricultural science.

Granite Belt Growers Association president Angus Ferrier.

“If the best way they can do that is by making it more affordable then I support that.”

With an estimated current 334,000 people employed in Australian agriculture, fisheries and forestry, agriculture minister David Littleproud said it was an opportunity for the industry to continue to thrive post-pandemic.

“We have the brightest agricultural minds in Australia and the best farmers in the world,” Mr Littleproud said.

“These reforms recognise that the farming sector will lead Australia’s economic recovery out of COVID-19 and towards the 2030 $100 billion target,” he said.

He said as the industry continued to grow and adapt to new technology, the accessibility of studying agriculture had to do so, too.

Agriculture minister David Littleproud. Picture: Lukas Coch

“The Australian agriculture industry is changing – including the adoption of technology advanced equipment and new farming techniques and the emergence of internationally competitive industry and business structures,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The workforce and skill needs of the industry are changing too and today’s announcement means that it will be more accessible for people to upskill for the breadth of agriculture, agribusiness and ag-tech jobs available today and in the future,” he said.