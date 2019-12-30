Water truck rolls on major highway

Officers are at the scene conducting traffic control.

AN EMPTY water truck has rolled on the Peak Downs Highway.

The crash happened just before 3pm, south of the Copabella Mine site.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver was out of the vehicle and walking around.

"It's just a bit of a mess," he said, describing the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the driver was treated by paramedics and taken to Moranbah Hospital.

The QPS spokesman said police were on scene assisting with traffic control and a contraflow was in place to keep vehicles moving.