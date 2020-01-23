Water scheme placed on hiatus

Council has put an end to their water tank rebate scheme for now.

DESPITE residents take up of the Water Tank Rebate Scheme, council has announced they’ll place the scheme on hold.

The Water Tank Rebate Scheme will come to a conclusion for this financial year at close of business next Friday.

“Due to the overwhelming positive take up by eligible residents of the water tank rebate and the impact on council’s budget, during the January general council meeting, councillors made a tough decision to place the water tank rebate scheme on hold for the remainder of the financial year,” a council spokesperson said.

Tanks ordered by close of business on January 31 are still eligible to be claimed.

“Council will allow a two-month period, up until March 31, in which applications can be lodged to access the water tank rebate,” an SDRC spokesperson said.

However, applications submitted after that March date will not be entitled to receive a rebate in this financial year.

The reintroduction of the tank rebate scheme from July 1 will be considered during the development of council’s 2020/21 Budget.

More than 850 residents have accessed the rebate scheme since it was introduced three year’s ago.

That has increased the water capacity of private homes by more than 15 million litres throughout the region.

“There has been a dramatic increase in the take up of the tank rebate scheme in the last six months that has impacted on council’s budget,” the council spokesperson said.

“When coupled with the decreased income to council’s water business, due to lower water sales brought on by critical and extreme water restrictions, the scheme needs to be put on hold for this financial year.”