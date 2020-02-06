Menu
AGRICULTURE MINISTER: David Littleproud during House of Representatives Question Time yesterday. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)
Water portfolio dropped by Maranoa MP

Bianca Hrovat
6th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
MEMBER for Maranoa David Littleproud will give up the water portfolio to return to agriculture after a federal cabinet reshuffle this morning.

The newly-elected Nationals deputy leader was appointed as Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management after Bridget McKenzie resigned from her position on the front bench.

It will be the second time Mr Littleproud has taken on the agriculture portfolio since he was first promoted to cabinet in 2017.

President of the National Farmers’ Federation Fiona Simson congratulated Mr Littleproud on his return, stating the minister would “provide the industry continuity during a period of unprecedented challenges”.

“‘Having held the agriculture portfolio before and most recently the responsibilities of water, drought, rural finance, natural disaster and emergency management, Minister Littleproud knows the farm sector’s issues better than most,” Ms Simson said.

The water portfolio has been described as a “poisoned chalice” by some members of the Nationals party after devastating, nationwide drought created a series of ongoing concerns.

The position was passed to Queensland backbencher Keith Pitt, who also received the resources and northern Australia portfolios.

Labor MP Mark Butler told parliament Mr Pitt’s appointment hinted that the coalition government sought a move towards nuclear power.

“Having appointed such a strong nuclear advocate to the resources portfolio, Scott Morrison must now come clean about his government’s nuclear power plan and let Australians know which regions are in his nuclear firing line,” Mr Butler said.

