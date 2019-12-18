Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Donated water will continue to be available over the holiday period.
Donated water will continue to be available over the holiday period.
News

Water charities to continue over holiday period

Matthew Purcell
18th Dec 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATER will continue to be available over the coming weeks with charitable organisations only taking Christmas Day to give themselves a break.

Granite Belt Water Relief at Applethorpe, which only operate Wednesday and Saturday's, will provide double allocations to people this Saturday.

They'll shut Christmas Day but reopen on December 28.

Granite Belt Drought Assist, on Walsh Drive, will be open 9am-4pm on Monday, December 23 but will close from December 24 to 29 and resume normal hours on Monday, December 30.

"From about 7.30am this Saturday we'll be giving out double allocations to people," Granite Belt Water Relief founder Russell Wantling said.

He says people have not been selfish in attaining their water.

"We got that bit of rain so a lot rang up to say give their allocations to someone else because they'd got a couple extra rungs in the tank from it.

"But I'd rather they keep coming so they're able to keep water in the tanks."

This Sunday will be a big day out at the Applethorpe warehouse on the New England Highway.

From 10am-2pm, rural residents only are invited along to a Christmas party of sorts.

There will be food and a jumping castle and thousands of dollars worth of gifts and prizes will be distributed Mr Wantling said.

charity drought stanthorpe water water carting
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News When thousands of polocrosse competitors flocked to Warwick for the world cup, Linda Tillman knew this event would make big changes to the small city.

        SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        premium_icon SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        News “IRONIC” decision will see water extracted seven days a week in worst drought in...

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects

        Bushfire blasts family home, destroys 40 years of memories

        premium_icon Bushfire blasts family home, destroys 40 years of memories

        News Tannymorel couple pleads for assistance as countless homes destroyed