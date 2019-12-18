Water charities to continue over holiday period

Donated water will continue to be available over the holiday period.

WATER will continue to be available over the coming weeks with charitable organisations only taking Christmas Day to give themselves a break.

Granite Belt Water Relief at Applethorpe, which only operate Wednesday and Saturday's, will provide double allocations to people this Saturday.

They'll shut Christmas Day but reopen on December 28.

Granite Belt Drought Assist, on Walsh Drive, will be open 9am-4pm on Monday, December 23 but will close from December 24 to 29 and resume normal hours on Monday, December 30.

"From about 7.30am this Saturday we'll be giving out double allocations to people," Granite Belt Water Relief founder Russell Wantling said.

He says people have not been selfish in attaining their water.

"We got that bit of rain so a lot rang up to say give their allocations to someone else because they'd got a couple extra rungs in the tank from it.

"But I'd rather they keep coming so they're able to keep water in the tanks."

This Sunday will be a big day out at the Applethorpe warehouse on the New England Highway.

From 10am-2pm, rural residents only are invited along to a Christmas party of sorts.

There will be food and a jumping castle and thousands of dollars worth of gifts and prizes will be distributed Mr Wantling said.