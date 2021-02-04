Menu
Water carting trial begins trucking water from Connolly Dam in Warwick to Storm King Dam in Stanthorpe. Photo: Southern Downs Regional Council.
News

Water carting ‘lifeline’ given major extension

Jessica Paul
4th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
Drought-affected Stanthorpe residents will have their water carting lifeline extended by several months.

The State Government announced this week that funding for water carting from Connolly Dam in Warwick to Stanthorpe will continue until June.

The initial agreement indicated the $800,000 allocation would cut out this month, but leftover funding enabled Southern Downs Regional Council to extend the carting timeframe.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said the funding was gratefully received, and he was optimistic the initiative would continue to receive government support.

“The ongoing support our region has received from the Queensland Government is humbling,”

Mayor Pennisi said.

“The Premier promised that Stanthorpe would not be left high and dry, and she has been

unwavering in her support of our community throughout the ongoing drought.

“The people of Stanthorpe have seen no difference to water flowing through their taps and we

have the Queensland Government to thank for that.”

Regional Development and Water Minister Glenn Butcher visited the Southern Downs this week, touring Emu Swamp Dam and other local water infrastructure.

Full-time water carting has been in place since January last year, with up to 42 truckloads transported from Connolly Dam to Stanthorpe each day.

‘Extreme level’ water restrictions of 120L per person, per day remain in place for all town water supplies across the Southern Downs.


