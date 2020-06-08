WATCH: Warwick residents narrowly escape house fire

OWNERS of a Fitzroy St house have thanked the "heroic" firefighters who saved them from flames overnight.

Elizabeth and Richard Spencer were just about to head off to bed on Sunday night when Mrs Spencer noticed a sight from the corner of her eyes.

"I looked up and a saw a dancing line of fire where the ceiling and the wall meet - I couldn't believe it," she said.

"Then the power went 'BOOM' and it went off.

"I said to myself and Richard 'Get out, Get out, Get out."

Running through the dark to safety outside, Mrs Spencer who was recovering from a spinal surgery, said they were both "incredibly lucky."

Mrs Spencer believes the fire was caused by an electrical fault from the powerline outside.

Warwick police and the fire investigation team labelled the fire as non-suspicious.

The pair, in their 60s, had lived at the Tudor-style house since 2008.

While they hadn't yet returned to the scene of the fire, Mrs Spencer applauded the community that rallied behind them in the wake.

"Apparently there's minimal danger - it ignited the shingles and they went up as did the front veranda room, but it hardly made it into the bedroom," she said.

'It was a strange and surreal experience but everyone worked incredibly fast.

"If anything good comes out of it - it's the kindness of others. This could happen to anyone, it was so unexpected but everyone was really lovely."

The pair's two cats, Louis and Vuitton, were also later found safe and sound.

Unfortunately, the pair lost in their fire three crystal chandeliers and some antique furniture, but Mrs Spencer was relieved the outcome wasn't worse.

"We're not hurt - we can see our grandchildren," she said.

"We didn't want to become a statistic but there's never we could have done to stop it.

"As they say life shines through the challenges."

Warwick firefighters said the damage could have been much worse if not for working smoke alarms.