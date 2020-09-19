Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Kingaroy street brawl captured on camera
Crime

WATCH: Violent street brawl in Kingaroy captured on camera

Dominic Elsome
Holly Cormack
Tristan Evert
, &
18th Sep 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 19th Sep 2020 1:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

VIDEO has captured the moment a violent street brawl broke out on the streets of Kingaroy that left multiple people in hospital and handcuffs. 

According to a Queensland Police spokeswoman, the fight broke out between a group of people out the front of a home on Alford St at 2.10pm this afternoon.

Two people have been taken into custody.

A witness told the South Burnett Times one man was intercepted by officers on the corner of Markwell Street and Kingaroy Street.

Two men were also hospitalised in the brawl.

A QAS spokesman said the two men transported to Kingaroy hospital were reportedly in their teens. Paramedics treated one man for a head injury and another with minor injuries.

A QPS spokeswoman said an ambulance was later called to the Kingaroy watch house, following reports one of the people taken into custody required treatment for a broken finger.

More Stories

assault crime kingaroy street brawl
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School year cut short for teachers’ pandemic leave

        Premium Content School year cut short for teachers’ pandemic leave

        Education The Queensland school year will end two days sooner than planned as the State Government moves to give teachers promised pandemic leave.

        • dominic.elsome
        • 5 teatree
        Shocking stats reveal Stanthorpe’s speeding problem

        Premium Content Shocking stats reveal Stanthorpe’s speeding problem

        News Motorists have been warned to watch the lead foot, after new data shows a high...

        • dominic.elsome
        Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Premium Content Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Politics The LNP has not ruled out preferencing the Greens over Labor

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s most popular dogs

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s most popular dogs

        News New data has found the most popular dog breeds across the region and our choice in...

        • dominic.elsome