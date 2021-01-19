Menu
Fight breaks out in Surfers Paradise
News

WATCH THE VIDEO: ’Disgusting’ brawl in Surfers Paradise street

by Kirstin Payne, Jacob Miley
19th Jan 2021 11:31 AM
TOURISTS were forced to pull their children from the path of a violent street brawl in Surfers Paradise this morning, according to witnesses shocked by the incident.

A brawl between two men broke out on Cavill Ave at 10am Monday, in front of the BWS.

A group of people can be seen surrounding the fight, yelling at those in the brawl and tugging at one of the men.

Two women also start to pull at each other before they are broken apart by a passer by.

A number of punches were thrown as a man walks away with a ripped shirt.

Witnesses said the fight moved from one side of the road to the middle of the street as onlookers called for help.

Punches are thrown during the brawl on a Surfers Paradise street.
Christine Tibbitts, a Surfers local who captured the brawl on video, said she was "disgusted" by incident.

"There was a family who were trying to pull their children out of the way - it is not a good look for our city," she said.

"This was two grown men pulling each other's hair and punching each other in broad daylight, it is disgusting.

"They moved from one side of the road, to the middle of the street and then went at it again in front of the BWS.

"It is frightening to locals and tourists and really a shame for the city.

"We see this happen quite regularly now."

Ms Tibbitts said she hopes to see an increased police presence on the street.

Police were not notified of the incident.


