WATCH: ‘Straight-out menace’ leaves trail of destruction

A man who led police on a wild car chase through Brisbane, injuring a young girl, has been described as a "straight-out menace".

A fleeing Major Major, 20, was apprehended by officers on a motorbike in the CBD after leaving a trail of destruction from East Brisbane during peak hour yesterday.

Alarming footage shows Major colliding with three stationary cars at a set of traffic lights at Stanley Street and Wellington Street in East Brisbane about 5.20pm.

It's alleged Major, who was on probation at the time, was driving a stolen car.

Screenshots from footage showing a man driving dangerously throughout the streets of Brisbane. Picture: Queensland Police

Police sighted the car and commenced a short pursuit along Stanley Street at Woolloongabba.

Major continued driving dangerously onto the Pacific Motorway, colliding with two other cars, during which police terminated the pursuit.

He continued through Brisbane City before crashing into a truck at the intersection of William Street and Margaret Street. The car was significantly damaged causing Major to leave the scene on foot.

A seven-year-old girl, an occupant in one of the cars hit by Major, was taken to hospital with neck injuries.

Major faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, evasion and driving without a licence. He has also been charged with five counts of wilful damage and two counts of stealing.

During a bail application police prosecutor Sgt Wade Domagala urged against releasing Major into the community.

"Mr Major is a straight-out menace," he said.

"The police tried to pull him over and then his behaviour just endangers the community ...smashing into other cars causing a seven-year-old to have to go to hospital.

"Your honour the community denounce that sort of behaviour and they need to be protected from people like him."

Major's Legal Aid duty lawyer said his client, an apprentice carpenter who migrated from Sudan in 2004, wouldn't be contesting the charges.

Magistrate Mark Bucknall said Major's criminal history and behaviour suggested he was an unacceptable risk of further offences.

"He has harmed people,' he said.

"His behaviour on this occasion, he's just got no regard at all.

Mr Bucknall refused bail and adjourned the matter until December 16.

Originally published as WATCH: 'Straight-out menace' leaves trail of destruction