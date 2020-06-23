WATCH: Snow surprise for border towns

WHILE Warwick residents may have thought twice about leaving bed with today's icy morning conditions, visitors just over the border jumped with joy at a snowy surprise.

The border towns of Glen Innes, Ben Lomond and Guyra all saw snowfall in the early part of Tuesday morning.

Aimee Robertson and her family travelled almost five hours from the Gold Coast just to catch the sight.

"It was actually crazy," Ms Robertson said.

"My partner was watching Higgins Storm Chasing who said there was likely to be snow in the area, so we drove to Glenn Innes, and were watching the app all through the night.

"When we saw there were snow flurries, we got the kids out of bed at 5.30am and started heading towards Guyra.

"About 20 minutes out, the temperature went from one to zero and out of nowhere the rain falling became snow."

snow, glen innes : Aimee Robertson couldn't believe her eyes when snow started falling, just outside Glen Innes.

For sons Kiaran and Max, it was a once in a lifetime experience.

"I lived in New Zealand but this is the first time my partner, the kids or I have seen snow in Australia," she said.

"You can see in the video, they're dancing on the side of the road and catching it - they loved it."

Up at Ben Lomond, Jigna Chadda and her family also raced from Brisbane to catch a glimpse.

"It was beautiful," she said.

"There wasn't much snow on the ground but a lot settling on the tree trunks, branches and there were some decent snowflakes."

Snow at Glen Innes : Aimee Robertson and her boys, Kiaran Robertson and Max Moodie, were having a blast in the snow.

At just 2.2 degrees with windy conditions, the Rose City narrowly missed out the title for the coldest town in Queensland- that one went to Kingaroy at a chilly 0.8 degrees.

Further south, the Granite Belt's hopes for highly anticipated snowfall also fell short, according to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Markworth.

"Unfortunately there were a few people waiting keenly on snowfall in Southern Queensland but there wasn't any observed," Mr Markworth said.

"Girraween was where it was the most likely, on the top of a few of those hills, but it looks like all the snowflakes melted before they got to the ground."

Mr Markworth said the outlook for the rest of the week would see the chilly mornings continue in Warwick.

"It's looking very pleasant for the next week or so," he said.

"There will be minimums in the single digits, if not partly sub-zero, which is more likely in high terrain, and widespread frost."