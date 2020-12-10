Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WATCH THE VIDEO: Unsuspecting shoppers were locked inside a store at a shopping centre while a group of brawlers went toe-to-toe nearby.
WATCH THE VIDEO: Unsuspecting shoppers were locked inside a store at a shopping centre while a group of brawlers went toe-to-toe nearby.
Crime

WATCH: Shoppers brawl in violent food court fracas

by Shayla Bulloch
10th Dec 2020 4:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UNSUSPECTING shoppers were locked inside a store at a Townsville shopping centre while a group of brawlers went toe-to-toe nearby.

The nasty brawl, which involved five people, erupted outside City Beach at Stocklands Townsville on December 2.

A group of people got in a nasty brawl at Stocklands Townsville last week.
A group of people got in a nasty brawl at Stocklands Townsville last week.

According to one shopper, people inside the store were forced to stay put for 40 minutes when staff locked the doors as the fight broke out before them.

In a video of the fight, people watch on as a female voice yells "f--- off, f--- off".

Fists are thrown and voices scream across the food court before the fight is eventually diffused.

Police were called to the fight and spoke with a number of people.

No assault complaints were made, but police charged five people with public nuisance.

A 18-year-old South Gold Coast woman, two 16-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were all charged with public nuisance.

The woman faced Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as WATCH: Shoppers brawl in violent food court fracas

fight shopping violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘TIS THE SEASON: Every end-of-year Stanthorpe event

        Premium Content ‘TIS THE SEASON: Every end-of-year Stanthorpe event

        News Still looking to fill the festive season with fun and free activities? Look no further than our holiday guide:

        Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Premium Content Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Offbeat It’s the luckiest postcode in Queensland

        Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Premium Content Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Education Qld lagging behind on maths and science despite making gains

        Future of Dalveen signalled for instrumental step forward

        Premium Content Future of Dalveen signalled for instrumental step forward

        News Better town land division hoped for as the township plans for the next stage in its...