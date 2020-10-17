Menu
WATCH: SEQ Invitational junior Aussie rules finals

Tom Threadingham
16th Oct 2020 5:28 PM | Updated: 17th Oct 2020 7:36 AM
A big day of high school aussie rules battles will be played out on the Sunshine Coast as the SEQ Invitational grand finals get under way.

 

Junior and senior male and female outfits will face off at Maroochydore Multisports Complex from 8.15am across four livestreamed games on Saturday.

SEQ Invitational female preliminary final replays

SEQ Invitational male preliminary final replays

Palm Beach Currumbin have proven the heavyweights of the competition to be featuring in every grand final on Saturday.

 

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

SEQ Invitational

8.15am: SEQ Inv: Jnr male grand final: Palm Beach Currumbin v Helensvale SHS (Field 1)

8.15am: SEQ Inv: Jnr female grand final: Palm Beach Currumbin v Varsity State College (Field 3 - Not livestreamed)

9.30am: SEQ Inv: Snr male grand final: Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin ( Field 1)

11am: SEQ Inv: Senior female grand final - Mountain Creek SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (Field 1)

afl aussie rules maroochydore multisport complex seq invitational finals
The Sunshine Coast Daily

