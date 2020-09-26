Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby Union

WATCH LIVE: Rockhampton Club Rugby Grand Finals

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
25th Sep 2020 11:28 AM | Updated: 26th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

RUGBY UNION: The 2020 Rugby Capricornia season will culminate in a thrilling afternoon of finals action at Rockhampton's Victoria Park on Saturday.

Three deciders will be played - reserve grade men at 3.30pm, women's 7s at 5.30pm and A-grade men at 6pm - and they will all be livestreamed on this website.

Colts and Biloela will do battle in reserve grade, while Brothers will clash with Gladstone in A-grade.

The women's 7s finalists will be decided on the day. The five teams - Brothers, Gladstone, Colts, Biloela and Cap Coast - will play a series of games from 12.50pm, with the top two then advancing to the final.

 

More stories

'Freakish, unfortunate': Bad break for Brothers No.8

Double delight for Nogoa as finals go down to the wire

CQ talent set to sharpen skills at Reds Elite Academy

More Stories

2020 grand finals biloela rugby union colts rugby union gladstone rugby union goats rockhampton brothers rugby union rugby capricornia rugby union victoria park
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        Premium Content Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        News A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en-route to treat an 18-year-old who has sustained a serious head injury.

        GET ON BOARD: Stanthorpe skatepark to get makeover

        GET ON BOARD: Stanthorpe skatepark to get makeover

        Council News A $20K boost will give the park the facelift Stanthorpe has been waiting for. Find...

        RIDING ON: Gentleman’s ride finds new cause

        Premium Content RIDING ON: Gentleman’s ride finds new cause

        News COVID-19 restrictions threatened the dapper ride, but organisers have a new plan to...

        Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        Premium Content Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        News More people allowed at stadiums, outdoor venues