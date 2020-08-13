WATCH: Redbacks clinch all-important victory

FOOTBALL: A second half scoring bonanza by the Stanthorpe United Redbacks is the confidence booster the side needed moving forward in the Toowoomba Football League's premier division.

Coach Brad Rub said the side still had room to improve if they were looking to play finals football.

"We spoke about being good enough but being good enough doesn't get you the three points," Rub said.

"I think it's just about learning; when you've played with someone for more than four games, you know how each other play and know where they're going to be.

"I think one the boys really understand each other's mindsets and where they want to be in defence and attack, they will start working together as a unit."

The come-from-behind win over the Western Wanderers wasn't without its drawbacks, with midfielder Ace McDonald set to be sidelined for several weeks.

IN FORM: Redbacks solidified their position in the TFL's premier division, with a strong 2-1 win over Western Wanderers.

However, debutant Brad Thompson is one Rub is excited to see excel.

"He brings a lot of experience and is someone we can see is a vital part of what we want to achieve," he said.

"I think there's just times in the game where we just need to relax and hold the ball."

Rub said the fifth-placed side will be eager to continue their good form against the South Toowoomba Hawks this Sunday.

"To be as competitive as we are, not that it wasn't' expected, we've definitely come past where I'd imagined we'd be after four games," he said.

"There's still a lot left to come, which is a good thing.

"There are still things to work on and match fitness, but every game we play, we're just one game better."

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

BACK TO BUSINESS: Netballers relish chance to play

Football's future given new voice

Rep netball hits courts with surprising standouts

WASHED OUT: Redbacks' new challenge