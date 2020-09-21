Menu
WATCH: Queensland’s top school footy tries of the year

by Nic Darveniza
21st Sep 2020 7:40 PM
After eight weeks of competition the School Footy Show is wrapping up with a bang by revealing all of Queensland's top school footy tries of the year.

Tune in from 7pm to catch the most brilliant try-scoring feats in 2020's school rugby league season including a surprise number one from a Aaron Payne and Allan Cup minnow.

Don't miss the fun as hosts Nic Darveniza and Drury Forbes unpack the Queensland State Final clash between Kirwan State High and Palm Beach Currumbin with Townsville Bulletin sports editor Matthew Elkerton.

Once formalities conclude, the team will name an all-Queensland representative side drawn from the very best of the north and south Queensland competitions.

LANGER CUP FINAL REPLAY

AARON PAYNE CUP FINAL REPLAY

The crystal ball will be rolled out again as the crew make their predictions for 2021's biggest improvers.

Catch every minute of this celebration of the school rugby league live on the News Network from 7pm.

Originally published as WATCH: Queensland's top school footy tries of the year

