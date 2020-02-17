Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Python eats 'massive' cat.
News

WATCH: Python eats ‘massive’ cat

Matt Collins
17th Feb 2020 11:47 AM | Updated: 2:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARNING: Footage may be disturbing for some viewers.

A Sunshine Coast snake catcher has warned families of the dangers of letting cats outside after footage shows him catching a massive carpet python who had recently feasted on a Kin Kin resident's pet.

Noosa Snake Catcher Luke Huntley was called out to the emotional Kin Kin woman's home on Tuesday, January 28 to relocate the large python who had managed to consume the large pet.

"Wow. That is a big snake and that is a massive cat," he said.

 

In a video he recorded while removing the rather full python, Huntley reminded viewers why cats should remain inside.

"The number one killer of outdoor cats is cars by a lot," he said.

Noosa Snake Catcher, Luke Huntley has a strong message for cat owners after he caught this carpet python after it consumed a Kin Kin family's cat.
Noosa Snake Catcher, Luke Huntley has a strong message for cat owners after he caught this carpet python after it consumed a Kin Kin family's cat.

"So by keeping them inside you're keeping them safe."

"Also you're saving so much wildlife," he said.

"Feral and domestic cats do an insane amount of damage to our wildlife as well."

If you require the services of the Noosa Snake Catcher he can be contacted on 0499 920 290.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks noosa snake catcher snake eats cat
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Show us what you’ve got’: Granite Belt takes on world

        premium_icon ‘Show us what you’ve got’: Granite Belt takes on world

        News Vintages from across the state are to take on the worlds best at inuagural wine challenge.

        ‘Minor miracle’: Local grower defies odds of drought

        premium_icon ‘Minor miracle’: Local grower defies odds of drought

        News A Granite Belt hops grower has managed an unlikely yield in drought.

        The farmers who didn’t benefit from the rain

        premium_icon The farmers who didn’t benefit from the rain

        Rural Rain comes too late for Granite Belt farmers

        Top OP student’s surprising advice

        premium_icon Top OP student’s surprising advice

        Education OP results Qld: Top student’s secret to success