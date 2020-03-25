Breaking Watch the PM provide a virus update 25th Mar 2020 10:58 AM 0 More Stories 'Stage three' lockdown is coming soon premium_icon When we’ll be confined to our homes ‘We are very worried’: Australian leaders More Stories 'Stage three' lockdown is coming soon premium_icon When we’ll be confined to our homes ‘We are very worried’: Australian leaders 0 coronavirus Read More Login to follow editors picks Read More Login to follow live video Read More Login to follow prime minister Read More Login to follow scott morrison Read More Login to follow update Read More Login to follow coronavirus editors picks live video prime minister scott morrison update Top Stories premium_icon Television-inspired production to make a return Art & Theatre If you live in Stanthorpe and you think you have talent, then this could be the gig for you. premium_icon WINNER ANNOUNCED: Best customer service in Stanthorpe News We asked and you voted, here is the winner of Stanthorpe’s Best Customer Service premium_icon New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Darling Downs health region News Darling Downs Health reveals Queensland’s new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus premium_icon BORDER CLOSURE: What it really means for the Granite Belt News Residents will be locked out of casual visits to New South Wales for the first time in more than 100 years from midnight tonight